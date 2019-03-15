Obituaries

Geraline L. “Geran” Farmer Holder, Rockwood

Mrs. Geraline L. “Geran” Farmer Holder, age 92, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Signature Healthcare Center, in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was born March 4, 1927 in the Hebbertsburg community of Cumberland County, Tennessee. Mrs. Holder was a member of the Rockwood Church of Christ. Formerly she was a dental assistant for Dr. Conger in Rockwood for several years. Most of all she was a devoted wife and serving the church. She and her husband, Bob touched many lives, serving at several area churches. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray Farmer and Cordie Ellen Hamby Farmer; husband, Louie “Bob” Holder; sisters, Pauline Hill, Edith Rudder, and Aileen Farmer; and brother, Doyle Farmer.

Survivors include:

Several nieces and nephews

And many great nieces and great nephews.

The family will receive friends Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) until 3:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Roger Carter and Bro. Todd Houston officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (E.D.T.) in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rockwood Church of Christ; P.O. Box 416; Rockwood, TN 37854. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Geraline L. “Geran” Farmer Holder.

