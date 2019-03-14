Featured

TWO INJURED AND TWO DEAD IN OVERNIGHT SHOOTING

Posted on by in Featured, News with

John Patrick Fields, 47, of Pikeville.

Crossville,TN- On March 12, 2019, Investigators with the Cumberland County sheriff’s office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigations into the discovery of a body on Critter Creek Road and a shooting of multiple victims on Vandever Road. The names were withheld pending notification of next of kin at the time of the press release.

The deceased victim that was discovered on Critter Creek Road has been identified as Lowell “Chip” Simmons II, age 47, of Brewer Road, Crossville. One female was found dead at the residence at 2593 Vandever Road and has been identified as MaKayla Laray Manning, age 23, of Vandever Road, Crossville. Two individuals were found wounded at 2593 Vandever Road and transported to U.T. Medical Center, Joseph Manning, age 39, of Vandever Road, Crossville, and Eleashea Alene Curry, age, 42 of Bee Hive Lane, Crossville. Lowell “Chip” Simmons II and MaKayla Manning have been sent for autopsies to determine the cause of death.

Investigators signed warrants and charged John Patrick Fields, age 47, of Pikeville, Tennessee for two counts of First Degree Murder and two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder. John Fields is being held in the Cumberland County Jail on a $5,000,000.00 bond and a court date of March 18, 2019

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

