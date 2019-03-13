Featured

Inman has bond revoked by Judge, taken into custody

Tawny Michelle Inman, 29

On March 12th, 2019, at about 1:30 pm Deputy Jason Halcomb, was summoned to the General Sessions II courtroom to take immediate custody of Tawny Inman who had just had her bond revoked by Judge Humphrey. Before my arrival, Bailiff Wolfe placed his handcuffs on her because she was being very combative. We escorted her to the elevator and then to the Security Checkpoint. During this escort, Inman was screaming, kicking, and resisting to be escorted. I did call the Roane County Detention Facility to have her picked up immediately and taken back to the facility for proper booking and safe keeping . Tawny Michelle Inman, 29, remains jailed today without bond.

