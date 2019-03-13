News

Campbell deputies nab wet, cold felon

At around 11 pm Tuesday night, deputies reported spotting a suspicious van parked at the end of Lake Road. When deputies approached the vehicle, one of the occupants, 47-year-old Charles Bondy, Jr., fled on foot into the nearby woods. Deputy Courtney Charles pursued Bondy, and was able to grab him briefly, but authorities say he dragged her for a distance before breaking free and escaping into the frigid waters of nearby Norris Lake.

More deputies joined the search and after about an hour, Bondy was spotted in the water, holding on to a tree root. He refused to comply with officers’ orders to come out of the water, and so deputies and members of the Campbell County Rescue Squad worked together to haul him back to shore and place him in custody.

He was taken to, and checked out at, LaFollette Medical center, and then booked into the county jail on charges of resisting arrest, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and criminal impersonation. He is also being held on a felony warrant out of Union County.

