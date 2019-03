Community

AC Board of Trustees to meet three times

Community

The Anderson County Employees Insurance Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday, March 21st at 2 pm, Tuesday the 26th, and Wednesday the 27th, both of those at 1 pm.

All three meetings will be held in Room 118A of the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton.

