McNally appoints ex-Clinton city manager to state board

Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) today announced the appointment of James S. “Steve” Jones to the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission.

“Steve Jones is an avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman. An accomplished businessman and military veteran, I know he will make positive contributions to the commission. I am pleased to appoint him and grateful he has agreed to serve.”

An East Tennessee native, Steve grew up on his family’s farm in Clinton, Tennessee. A United States Air Force veteran, Steve is a graduate of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and received his Masters of Business Administration at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

Steve has served on the Anderson Farm Bureau Board for 20 years and was the region’s Young Farmer of the Year in 1994. He is also a member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Quail Forever.

Steve is currently the President of Steve Jones & Associates, LLC in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He serves on the UT/Battelle Development Corporation board of directors, the Tennessee Valley Corridor board of directors and is Chairman of the Y12 Community Relations Council.

An avid bowhunter and fly fisherman, Steve has hunted across the United States but is most comfortable in woods and streams of his own property.

Steve lives in Clinton with his wife of 34 years, Jamie. Steve and Jamie have three adult children, two beautiful granddaughters and one spoiled bird dog.

Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission oversees the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. The TWRA was established in 1949 and completely reorganized in 1974. It now consists of more than 600 professionals dedicated to the preservation, conservation, and enhancement of Tennessee’s fish and wildlife for the enjoyment of all Tennesseans and visitors.

