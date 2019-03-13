Featured

Motorcycle crashes into parked car, rider injured

Posted on by in Featured, News with

On Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at approximately 8:25 p.m., the Oak Ridge Police and Fire Departments responded to a motorcycle crash on East Tennessee Avenue at California Avenue. Witnesses told first responders that a man lost control of the motorcycle he was riding before it crashed into a parked car on the side of the street.

The motorcycle rider sustained serious injuries. He was transported to Methodist Medical Center by ambulance, then taken by LifeStar to UT Medical Center where he was treated and later released. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The cause remains under investigation.

A small section of road where East Tennessee Avenue meets California Avenue had to be closed while emergency crews responded and cleared the scene. Officers were able to reopen the road after approximately two hours.

