Free Guitar Lessons at Oak Ridge Senior Center

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (January 11, 2019) – Free guitar lessons for senior citizens will begin with an orientation class on Friday, January 18, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the Oak Ridge Senior Center.

Regular classes will begin on Friday, February 1, 2019, and are open to area seniors age 50 and older. All levels of guitar players are welcome. Beginner’s lessons start at 9 a.m. with intermediate lessons following. Bass guitar lessons are also included.

Wendall Cook, who has many years of experience playing and teaching, conducts the lessons. Members from the class provide music for the Senior Center’s Christmas party. They will also play at various assisted living facilities and retirement centers as well as other venues from time to time.

For questions about this and other programs offered through the Oak Ridge Senior Center, please call (865) 425-3999. ;\

