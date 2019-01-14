East Tennessee has another earthquake
A 3.0 magnitude earthquake
was recorded early this morning near Alcoa, the website of the United States
Geological Survey said.
Not many people reported feeling the earthquake, which
registered as a II on USGS’s Community Determined Intensity scale.
A II or III on the scale means there was likely no damage with weak shaking, according to USGS. East Tennessee has seen a lot of these more minor earthquakes since the beginning of December, when the largest earthquake in the area in decades, a magnitude 4.4, hit near Decatur, causing minor damage.
