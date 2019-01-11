Featured

Shooting in South Roane County Still Under Investigation

Posted on by in Featured, News with

On January 11, 2019 at approximately 4:00AM, the Roane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on Sweetwater Road in Philadelphia TN. Once Deputies arrived on scene, they found Johnny Seals with a gunshot wound to his hand. Roane County EMS responded and transported Seals to UT Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Seals along with another person was interviewed by the Roane County Sheriff’s Office Detectives. The investigation is still ongoing at this time. The Roane County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Kingston Police Department and are working closely with the 9th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

