Joie Loretta Helton Bullock, Rocky Top

Joie Loretta Helton Bullock went to be with The Lord on Monday, January 7, 2019 at age 87

Joie was born August 22, 1931 in Evarts, Kentucky to Glen Drefus Helton and Lela Peace Helton. She moved to Toledo where she met her husband, Clyde Bullock, Jr. and raised one son, Clyde (Pete) Eugene Bullock, and one daughter, Pamela Irene Bullock Seay. Later she moved to Piqua, Ohio to raise her family and then to Lake City, Tennessee, now Rocky Top.

Joie enjoyed attending church, crocheting, camping, writing to pen friends around the world, crosswords and spending time with her loved ones.

She is proceeded in death by her parents Glen and Lela, brothers, Eugene, Glen Jr., Virgil, Raymond, Harold, and sisters, Doris and Orilla. She is survived by her husband, Clyde and her two children, Pete (Mary Ann) and Pam (Robert), four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren, brothers, Kenneth (Pam) and Donald (Linda), sister, Dessie Kanniard (Harold), and numerous nieces and nephews.

After a service at Holley Gamble Funeral Home she was interred at Leach Cemetery in Rocky Top.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee.

