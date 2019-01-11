Featured

Rockwood Man arrested for DUI after 2-car accident

Blair Quention Poland, 63, charged with DUI

Around 5 pm Thursday Rockwood Police, Fire and EMS were called to investigate a two-car accident at Hardees on Gateway Avenue. One person, identified as Blair Quention Poland, 63, was lying on a sidewalk near the restaurant and was noticed to be unhurt but possibly intoxicated. He was the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the accident.

The report from the officer stated that Poland caused the near head-on crash as one vehicle was turning off of Winchester Street into the Hardees parking lot when it was struck by Poland exiting the wrong way. Blair Poland was taken to jail and charged with driving under the influence. The other driver was not injured and not identified in the arrest report. ed Men

