Oliver Springs man facing rape charges

Zeth Ryan Sanders, 21, of Oliver Springs

On Thursday, just before 11 am, Deputy Sartin, Sgt. Whitson, and Cpl. West, all went to 238 Ollis Road near Oliver Springs, in reference to a warrant on a 21-year-old male. Upon arrival, Sgt. Whitson did knock on the door of the residence and made contact with a female that confirmed Zeth Sanders was inside. The female did have Mr. Sanders come to the door where Sgt. Whitson, Cpl. West and Sartin made contact with him. Mr. Sanders was verified through central by name and date of birth that he

had an active warrant out of criminal court for charges of Rape, Statutory Rape, and Incest. Mr. Sanders was taken into custody and transported to the Roane County detention facility without incident.

