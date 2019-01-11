Featured

Oak Ridge man facing numerous drug charges after a 2nd raid of his home

James William Donald, 71, of Oak Ridge, is facing numerous charges for the sale of Heroin in his home.

According to Oak Ridge Today, agents of the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force found heroin in an Oak Ridge home during their second search of the home in less than two years.

ORT reports that 71-year-old James William Donald admitted to officers that he would “take money from other individuals for the purchase of heroin as well as provide heroin to friends that would visit his residence,” citing court records.



His home on West Outer Drive is only about 75 feet away from the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge, which means in falls into the category of a Drug-Free school zone, which automatically enhances the possible sentences for any charge or charges that he will face.

The first search warrant was executed in July of 2017, and Donald is still reportedly awaiting a court date in that case. The most recent search warrant was served on December 20th, and CTF agents reported finding about 10 grams of heroin in various locations in the house, some packaged for resale, as well as prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded handgun.

Donald is facing multiple charges stemming from December’s raid, including the manufacture/delivery/or sale of Schedule I and Schedule IV narcotics, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of selling narcotics, possessing a weapon in the commission of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.



As of this morning (Friday, January 10th), Donald remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail on bonds totaling $460,000. He is due back in court later this month for hearings in both cases now pending against him.

