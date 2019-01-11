Featured

Oak Ridge Submits Plans to the FAA for New Airport

Plans for a 5,000 ft. runway in the Heritage Center have been submitted to the FAA

Oak Ridge may be getting a new airport. The Metro-Knoxville Airport Authority is looking to develop the facility in the Heritage Center Industrial Park near the former K-25 area. They are proposing a 5000 ft. runway along with other aviation infrastructure. The airport authority and officials are hoping the facility would give an added boost to the industrial park and city. The airport would accept small aircraft and corporate jets. There are no plans for commercial airlines to come in.

City Manager Mark Watson commented that “Oak Ridge is the largest city in the state that does not have any kind of general aviation airport.”

Plans have been submitted to the FAA and are awaiting approval, then the Airport Authority will begin looking at funding options. Table 1

