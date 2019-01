Featured

Breaking News: Shooting in South Roane County being investigated

The Roane County Sheriffs Department is investigating a shooting which occurred around 4am today near the Roane, Loudon County line in the Philidelphia Community, in South Roane County. Sources close to the story say a female shot a man with a shotgun after a domestic disturbance and he was flown to U.T. Medical Center where his condition at this time is unknown. As more information is released we will pass it along to you.

