Featured

Roane County Man Facing Federal Charges

Posted on by in Featured, News with

A man convicted of vehicular homicide in Roane County in the 1990s is in trouble with the feds.

According to a report in The Roane County News a man identified as Robert Wesley Bandy appeared in federal court in Knoxville on Monday to plead guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition .The charge stems from an incident that happened at a home on Hassler Mill Road on Dec. 2, 2017.

Deputies with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office showed up and saw Bandy sitting on a couch with what appeared to be a rifle. Deputies also reported hearing a female voice say, “I don’t want to die A woman, later identified as Kimberly Bandy, ran out of the house.

“The defendant (Bandy) followed the female to the front door and slammed the door on the deputies,” then the report defined that “During a search incident to arrest, a .22 caliber round of ammunition was located in the defendant’s pocket. Deputies also recovered two .22 caliber rifles in the living room.”

Bandy was indicted for aggravated assault, resisting arrest and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in Roane County Criminal Court for the Dec. 2, 2017, incident on Hassler Mill Road .That case is still pending with his next hearing scheduled for March 1.

Bandy, 51, was convicted in Roane County in 1995 for vehicular homicide and reckless endangerment. He was also convicted of being a habitual traffic offender in Roane County in 2003. In addition to state court, Bandy also has a 2013 conviction in federal court for basically the same charge he pleaded guilty to on Monday. His sentencing in the federal case is scheduled for March 27. He could face up to life in prison if he’s determined to be an armed career criminal.

Also Bandy injured himself when he jumped off a balcony at the Roane County Jail on Dec. 8, 2017. He left the facility on a stretcher and was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. .locatio

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged Federal Charges