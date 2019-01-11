Featured

Rockwood Man faces drug charges

Posted on by in Featured, News with

Barry Green, 44, of Rockwood, was charged with manufacture, delivery, possession, and sale of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, and criminal trespass.

A Rockwood Police Arrest report states that Barry Green, a 44-year-old Rockwood man, reportedly had $1,431 in cash and nearly 100 prescription pills in his possession when he was arrested last week. Green was charged with manufacture, delivery, possession and sell of schedule drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and criminal trespass.

According to the report, Rockwood Police Department Sgt. Dwayne Gray responded to the Rocky Top gas station on Jan. 3 on a call about an unwelcome person.

“The store manager had told Roane Central Dispatch that a white male in a black jacket and a hat was nodding off in the store and had been asked to leave, but refused to,” the report said. “Upon arrival, the officer was informed that the male had left the store walking west on Rockwood Street and that he was having trouble walking straight. “Gray went looking for the man, identified as Green, and found him on Front Street. Gray said two pill bottles were found in Green’s possession during a search. “The first bottle had 31 Oxycodone 10mg pills, a schedule II narcotic,” the report said.

“The second bottle contained an estimated 60 Clorazepate 10mg pills.”

Along with the $1,431 in cash Green reportedly had, Gray said he also found ATM receipts showing cash withdrawals and an ATM card that belonged to Green’s mother.

Green was still in custody at the Roane County Jail on Tuesday on a $15,500 bond.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged Roane County, Rockwood Police