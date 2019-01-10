Obituaries

Mary Lou Phillips, Coalfield

Mary Lou Phillips, born November 9, 1946, went home to be with her Lord January 4, 2019. She most recently resided at Harriman Care and Rehab. She was a life-long resident of Coalfield. Ms. Phillips was preceded in death by her parents Esther Gouge Phillips and William Bill Phillips and many aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her three children, daughter, Esther Pearl “Terri” Phillips and sons, William Earl “Billy” Nichols and Raymond Charles “Ray Charles” Thornton, her brother, David William Phillips, uncle Richard Gouge;

Seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren.

She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. She loved her family and church family very much. She also loved playing the piano for her Lord and she enjoyed sight-seeing.

Her family, on behalf of Mary Lou would like to thank Daryl Pride for being her life-long friend. They would also like to thank Harriman Care and Rehab and Caris Healthcare for the care they provided during her stay. While she has left her earthly body, she is still very much with us through the love she has shown and through all the memories she has left with us.

Mary Lou chose to donate her body to science.

A Celebration of Heaven Service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Coalfield beginning at 2:00 pm with Pastor Don Long officiating.

