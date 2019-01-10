Obituaries

Clyde Freels, AKA “Shorty, Feller, Dash”

Clyde Freels, AKA “Shorty, Feller, Dash” to his family and friends, and most importantly “Daddy” to his daughter Briley. Clyde left us on December 26, 2019 due to complications stemming from pneumonia. Clyde was a member of the Painters Union out of Knoxville where he had worked for last several years. Clyde was an army veteran where he lived and served in Germany for four years.

Clyde was best known for his infectious laugh, and his ability to tell animated stories in a way that could tickle the funny bone of the most cynical critic. Clyde loved his friends and would go out of his way to help anyone at any time. He had a huge heart for all those he loved and cared about in his life. He lived his life to the fullest making each day fun and enjoyable not only for himself but anyone around him. Clyde’s favorite place to go was the New Brewery in Kingston. He was a loyal patron and loved all the people there. Clyde had a passion for music. He loved playing guitar and you rarely saw him without it with him. Clyde loved playing music with his cousin Scott Freels, and what a show they could put on entertaining all those in the audience. He loved to make people laugh and the combination of him and Scott would always leave a pain in your side from laughter.

The light in his eyes came from his daughter Briley and from the day she was born she held the beat in his heart. He loved telling everyone how great she was and how he was so very proud of her. Normally it was the first thing you knew about him because he loved his little girl and bragging on her always came easily off the tongue when he spoke. He will live on through Briley as they were so much alike it is so easy to see him in her.

Clyde was preceded in death by his parents Clyde H Freels Sr, and his beloved mother Geraldine Jackson.

Clyde is survived by his sister Teresa Bracken, daughter Briley Freels, Niece’s Christy and Amanda and a host of cousins and other family members and many beloved friends all across the United States.

A celebration of life will be held January 19th, 2019 from 6pm to 10pm at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club located at 422 Old Highway 70 Harriman, Tn. Everyone is welcome to attend to enjoy food, music, and open floor to share your fondest memories of Clyde. Please come out and make his send off to eternity so full of laughter that the Angels of heaven will hear him coming home.

In lieu of flowers were asking to donate to a fund set up for his daughter Briley to help her continue her life without her daddy.

To leave a note for Clyde’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

Jackson Funeral Services is honored to serve the Freels Family.

