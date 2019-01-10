Obituaries

Rosia Lee “Cotton” Shepherd, Clinton

Rosia Lee “Cotton” Shepherd, age 78 of Clinton, TN passed away on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at Norris Health and Rehab in Andersonville, TN. Cotton loved her home where she lived. She love her family, reading, and working in her yard especially with her roses. Her favorite bird was hummingbirds. Cotton was an animal lover, especially dogs.

Cotton is preceded in death by her parents, Leonzia and Mallie Gilbrath Smith; brother, George Smith; sisters, Mary Seiber and Jo Relford.

Cotton is survived by her husband, Clifford Shepherd; daughter, Barbara Harris of Clinton, TN; sister, Elzie Patterson of Rocky Top, TN; granddaughter, Sonya Daniel (Marty) of Clinton, TN; 2 great grandchildren, Hayley Currier and Hunter Currier; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Cotton’s family will receive her friends on Thursday, January 10, 2018 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with her celebration of life to follow at 8:00pm with Bro. Robert Jones officiating. Her interment will be Friday, January 11, 2019 at 11:00am at Gilbrath cemetery in the Marlow community. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

