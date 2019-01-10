Obituaries

Michael Lynn Lawson, Oliver Springs

Michael Lynn Lawson, age 61, of Oliver Springs, passed away at his home on January 3, 2019. He is preceded in death by his mother, Anna Pearl Rackard.

Michael is survived by his daughters, Porsche Lawson, Theressa (James) Rice, and Stevie Lawson; fiancé, Joann Campbell; sister, Teresa Murphy, Brian King and family; brother, Carl (Emily) Lawson and family; five grandchildren; and special cousin, Donnie Rackard and family.

Family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman on Friday, January 11, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with graveside service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in Harriman City Cemetery, Wayne Lewis officiating. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Lawson Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

