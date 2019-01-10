Obituaries

Dolina Carroll, Oliver Springs

Dolina Carroll, age 101 of Oliver Springs, passed away at Methodist Medical Center on Wednesday, January 9, 2019.

She was born on April 24, 1917 in Campbell Co though she lived most of her life in the New River Community of Anderson Co. She later moved to Oliver Springs. She was a member of Free Communion Church in Devonia.

Dolina is preceded in death by her husband, Luther M. Carroll; parents: Daniel and Sallie Riggs Seiber; sisters: Josie Bunch, Ardella Leigh, Viola Seiber; brothers: Dewitt Seiber, Virgil and Monroe Seiber; a grandson, Adam Carroll and by a daughter-in-law, Oma Faye Carroll.

Survivors include her children, Lola Tucker and husband Ray of Petros, Brenda Bowling and husband Gary of Clinton, Farrell Carroll and fiancé, Tina of Oliver Springs; sisters, Pauline Daugherty of Oliver Springs, and Cora Lee Duncan of Jacksboro; 5 grandchildren, Mickey Tucker and wife Tonya of Petros, Greg Bowling and wife, Amy of Oneida, Cynthia Cogswell and husband Gary of Clinton, Steven Carroll and wife Shenna of Oliver Springs, Billy Hall of Oliver Springs; She is also survived by 8 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Sunday, January 13, 2019 between the hours of 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. Funeral service will be at 2:00 pm with Rev. Kenny Raines officiating. Burial will follow at Seiber Cemetery on New River. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Carroll family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

