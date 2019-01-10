Obituaries

Paul David “Root” Hamilton, Rockwood

Mr. Paul David “Root” Hamilton, age 70, a much-loved son, brother and uncle, and resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, January 7, 2019 at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. He had been battling several health issues and the Good Lord knew it was time to call him home. David was born May 22, 1948 in Rockwood where he lived all of his life. He retired from Kaiser-Roth after over 25 years of service. He also later worked for Kimble Chase and Walmart. David was passionate about caring for others as shown by his dedication to his mother, brother, and sister during their sicknesses. He also loved traveling (if the car was moving, he was going), trying new foods, being with his family, and fishing. He grew up attending, and was a member of the Rockwood Church of Christ.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Zora Hamilton; sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and David Wilson; and brother, Earl “Ronnie” Hamilton.

Survivors include:

Nieces and Nephews: Darleta Owen (Ray) of Knoxville, TN

Teresa Redmon of Rockwood, TN

Tammy Hamilton of Rockwood, TN

Scott Hamilton (Shane) of Rockwood, TN

Ben Newport of Knoxville, TN

Great Nieces and Great Nephews: Josh Widner of Rockwood, TN

Sarah Kirkland of Knoxville, TN

Jordan Newport of Knoxville, TN

Grace Brown of Sweetwater, TN

Clayton Redmon of Rockwood, TN

Jena Hamilton of Eidson, TN

Taylor Hamilton of Rockwood, TN

Tasha Hamilton of Kingston, TN

Sister-in-law: Barbara Hamilton of Rockwood, TN

Several Great-Great Nieces and Great-Great Nephews

And many extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, January 12, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Paul David “Root” Hamilton.

