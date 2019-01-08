Obituaries

Margie Calloway, Knoxville (formerly of Clinton)

Margie Calloway, age 80 of Knoxville formerly of Clinton passed away at her residence on January 7, 2019. Throughout her life she loved working in the garden, flower arranging, and spending time with her family. Margie was of the Baptist Faith and was born May 21, 1938 to the late Theodore and Cleo Ward. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Ray Calloway; sister, Myrtle Parks; brother, Charles Ward.

She is survived by:

Daughter…………… Charllet Owens & husband Mitch of Knoxville

Brother………… Wendell Ward of Clinton

Granddaughter.. Michelle Dees & husband Gary

Grandson………… Braxton Dees

Step son……… Gary Calloway & wife Mary Ann

Step grandchildren.. Josh Calloway & Rachel Shults

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, January 10, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral services will follow in the chapel with Rev. Mark Acres officiating. Margie’s graveside will be 12:00 pm, Friday, January 11, 2019 at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

