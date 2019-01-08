Obituaries

William Curtis Blank, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

William Curtis Blank, age 81 of Harriman, passed away at University of Tennessee Medical Center on Friday, January 4, 2019.

He was born in Caryville, TN on June 30, 1937. William joined the US Air Force where he proudly served from 1955-1959. Upon his Honorable Discharge from the service, he moved to Indiana for a Job Opportunity at the Ball Brothers Glass Manufacturing Company. William was Vice President of the Union at the factory and retired from there after many years. He also enjoyed fishing, traveling, but most importantly, spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Eugene Blank and Gladys May Blank; brothers, Bobby Lee Blank, Gregory Blank, and Ronald Blank; sisters, Marjorie Daugherty, Janet French, and Beverly Seiber.

Survivors include his daughter, Katherine McGaha; grandchildren, Katrena Rambo and husband Stanley, Joshua McBee and wife Tiffany, and Kristen McGaha; great-grandchildren, Dakota and Sydnee Rambo, Addison and Aaliyah McBee, and Kayleina McGaha; brother, Elden Eugene Blankenbeckler; sisters, Betty Sue Martin and Jo Auchmoody; along with other extended family members and friends.

A celebration of life will be held in June at the annual Blankenbeckler family reunion in Oliver Springs.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Blank Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

