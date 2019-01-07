Obituaries

John Underwood, Kingston

Posted on

Mr. John Underwood, age 75 of Kingston, passed away Thursday January 3, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center. John pastored Bethel Baptist Church in Harriman for 30 plus years and worked as a machinist at the plants in Oak Ridge.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Judy Sanders Underwood.

Parents: Luther & Mamie Underwood.

Brothers: Bob and Lewis Underwood.

He is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law: Greg & Tamara Underwood and Jeff & Jennifer Underwood.

Sister: Joann Jones.

Five grandchildren: Jessica & Andrew Halcomb, Branton Underwood, Taryn & Tim Phillips, Jacie Underwood, and Karlee Cronan.

Two great grandchildren: Camden and Harper Halcomb.

And many nieces, nephews, church family and friends.

Graveside services were Monday January 7, 2019 in Kingston Memorial Gardens with Bro. Ronnie Nichols officiating.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Bethel Baptist Church

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Underwood family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

