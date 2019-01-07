Obituaries

Travis Shane “Red” Long, Knoxville (formerly of Rockwood)

Mr. Travis Shane “Red” Long, age 39, a resident of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Thursday, January 3, 2019 in Knoxville. He was born July 15, 1979 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Helen Long, Leslie Majors, and Betty and Charley McNelley; uncles, Max Cagle, Earl Majors, and Vance Majors; aunts, Nanita Blank, and Joanne Majors; and cousins, Buddy Cagle and Tony Stanley.

Survivors include:

His parents: Randy & Marguerita Long of Rockwood, TN

Aunts: Sandra Louis & husband, Joe of Ft. Worth, TX

Charlotte Evans of Rockwood, TN

Roberta “Sister” Cagle of Rockwood, TN

Annita Tedder of Rockwood, TN

Uncle: Charles “Sonny” Long & wife, Kathy of Powell, TN

The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 9, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, January 5, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Bud Strader officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Travis Shane “Red” Long.

