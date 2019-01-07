Obituaries

Kevin Wayne Price, Rockwood

Mr. Kevin Wayne Price, age 45, a resident of the Ozone community of Rockwood in Cumberland County, Tennessee passed away Thursday, January 3, 2019 in Crab Orchard, Tennessee. He was born August 9, 1973 in Crossville, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his father, George Edd Price; brother, Adam Price; grandparents, Hestel Lee and Alice Price; and uncle and aunt, Leslie & Peggy Price.

Survivors include:

Wife: Holly Price of Elyria, OH

Son: Ethan Price of Elyria, OH

Daughter: Adamina “Addie” Price of Elyria, OH

Step-son: Jimmie Lee Frye of Westel, TN

Brother: Keith Price (Vickie) of Oakdale, TN

Sister: Shannon Williams of Crab Orchard, TN

Nephew and Nieces: Bradley, Jorgia, Julie, Danielle, Savannah, and Kassidy

The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 8, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. E.S.T. until 7:00 p.m. E.S.T. at the Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Memorial contributions may be made C/O Evans Mortuary for funeral expenses. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Kevin Wayne Price.

