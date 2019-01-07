Obituaries

Leroy Taylor Jr, Lake City

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Leroy Taylor Jr., age 55, of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, January 4, 2019 at his home. Jr. was born on September 10, 1963 to Leroy and Joyce Roach Taylor. Jr. enjoyed watching dirt track racing, Duck Dynasty and the Andy Griffith show. He loved playing and spending time with his grandchildren. Jr. is preceded in death by his dad Leroy and daughter-in-law Samantha Taylor.

Survivors:

Wife of 36 years: Kathy Taylor Lake City, TN

Sons: Corey Lee Taylor Lake City, TN

Leroy Drake and Nakita Taylor Lake City, TN

Grandchildren: Corbyn, Bryson, Collyn, Coltyn, Mason, Shealyn and Easton Taylor

Mother: Joyce Taylor Caryville, TN

Brothers: David Taylor Vasper, TN

Bryan and Jessica Taylor Lake City, TN Jason and Jessica Taylor Johnson City, TN

Sisters: Gail and Roger Hawkins Lake City, TN

Wanda Branam Jacksboro, TN

A host of other family members and friends that mourn his passing

Visitation: 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Monday, January 7, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Monday, January 7, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charlie Mac Marlow officiating.

Internment: The family will meet at 10:15AM, Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in funeral procession to the New Vasper Cemetery, Vasper, Tn for an 11AM graveside service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

