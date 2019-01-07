Obituaries

Dorothy Jackson

Dorothy Jackson, age 79, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister walked into heaven to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 3, 2019. Dorothy was surrounded by her family at her home when she took her final breath.

Dorothy was born on June 7, 1939 in Oliver Springs, TN. On February 19th, 1955 she married her best friend, and the love of her life Farrell Creed Jackson. Through their sixty-one years of marriage they created four boys by the names of Faron, Marty, Darren, and Lorne Jackson. That continued to be the making of nine grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.

Dorothy had many hobbies but giving all her love to and taking care of her family was her main priority. She also loved flowers and birds and enjoyed gardening and cooking.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Farrell Creed Jackson; parents, Dewey and Irene Wright; siblings, John Wright, Alvin Wright, Helen Nation, Edna Justice, and Mary Jo Hartbarger; granddaughter, Nicole Mayo.

She was survived by her four sons: Faron, Marty, Darren, and Lorne Jackson and their families; brothers, Hubert Wright, Tommy Wright, and Ronnie Wright; and sister, Kay Colamarino.

We invite you to come remember Dorothy’s life on Saturday, January 5th, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 8:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Mack Smith officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held Sunday, January 6th, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Davis Cemetery in Coalfield.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Jackson family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

