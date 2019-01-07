BBBTV12

Lane Closures on Green Bridge for construction

Construction crews blasted today at the site of the new bridge that will place the Lewallen Bridge in 2020.

Today (Monday, January 7th) between 12:00 and 1:00 p.m., Clinch Avenue was closed between Carden Farm Drive and South Seivers Blvd. for about 5 minutes while some blasting takes place on the south end of the Lewallen Bridge replacement project. The Bridge known as “The Green Bridge”,  connecting  South Clinton with the Northern section will be totally replaced. TDOT expects the project to be completed in the spring of 2020.

