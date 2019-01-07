Featured
Lane Closures on Green Bridge for construction
Today (Monday, January 7th) between 12:00 and 1:00 p.m., Clinch Avenue was closed between Carden Farm Drive and South Seivers Blvd. for about 5 minutes while some blasting takes place on the south end of the Lewallen Bridge replacement project. The Bridge known as “The Green Bridge”, connecting South Clinton with the Northern section will be totally replaced. TDOT expects the project to be completed in the spring of 2020.
Tagged Green Bridge