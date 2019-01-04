Obituaries

Ilaree Wilson, Spring Hill

Ilaree Wilson, age 96 of Spring Hill, Tennessee formerly of Rockwood, TN. passed away Monday, December 31, 2018 at her home. She was born March 31, 1922 in Daysville, TN. Ilaree was a retired Secretary with Roane Electric Furnace and was a member of Rockwood United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Wilson; parents, F.R. and Stella Kindred Day; son, Larry Gibson.

Survivors Include: Son: Philip Gibson (Judy) of Mesa, Arizona Step-children: Isabel Marino (Tom) of Albuquerque, New Mexico Florence “Woodsy” Rapp of Livermore California James Wheeler (Sherry) of Hendersonville. TN. Patricia Seymour of Spring Hill, TN. Cheryl Wheeler of Goose Creek, S. Carolina, William Wheeler (Becky) of Hendersonville, TN. 4 Grandchildren: 5 Great-Grandchildren: Several Great-Great-Grandchildren:

Family will receive friends Saturday, January 5, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Minister Annette Flynn officiating. Interment and Graveside service will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery Rockwood, TN. In lieu of flowers, Donations for “The Tree of Life” are being accepted in Honor of Ilaree at Rockwood United Methodist Church. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Ilaree Wilson.

