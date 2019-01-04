BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Martina Ledford Tyler, Clinton

Obituaries

Martina Ledford Tyler, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments

Martina Ledford Tyler, age 39, of Clinton, passed away on Friday, January 4th, 2019 at Fort Sanders Hospital in Knoxville. She was born July 1, 1979 in Texarkana, TX to Jack and Martha Lazenby Ledford. Martina is preceded in death by, sister, Jaclyn Ledford; grandparents, Ralph and Willa Mae Ledford, CJ Lazenby and Reba Towle and special “grandmother” memmy Martha Bailey

Survived by:

Parents……………….Jack and Martha Ledford
Children………………Makayla Trott (John)
Manning Tyler
Siblings……………….Stephanie Loveday (Steve)
Danny Ledford (Gretchen)
Natasha Paul (Shandon)
Toby Ledford (Kristina)
Several nieces and nephew and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 10, 2019 from 5-7PM at The Church of God of Union Assembly on Keith Ave, Knoxville with memorial service to follow with Rev. Paul Thomas Hughes officiating. www.holleygamble.com

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

[recaptcha]

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: