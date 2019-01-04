Obituaries

Rev. Wilbur Jean Richardson, Powell

Rev. Wilbur Jean Richardson, age 88, of Powell, passed away on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at his residence. Jean received his Master of Divinity at Bethel College in McKenzie, TN. He served as a Cumberland Presbyterian minister for 60 years. He was a moderator of the Cumberland Presbyterian church presbytery. His service to the Cumberland Presbyterian church spanned the globe from the small town of Paris, TN to Africa and China. He was Chaplain of the Day of the TN Representative (1981 and 2009), he received recognition and appreciation for offering the prayer of the opening session of the United States Congress (1982), was commissioned Kentucky Colonel by the of Governor of Common Wealth of Kentucky (1981), received appreciation by the Presbyterian Council for Chaplain and Military Personnel (1983), was Chaplain of the Day of the TN State Senate (1985), and was appointed Colonel Aide de Camp of the Governor’s Staff of Tennessee (1992).

He and his wife Regena of 65 years were very devoted to the Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church where he formerly served as minister. He adored his wife and cherished his family life to the fullest. He loved Powell, and he was very active in the community as a minister, leader and friend. He will be greatly missed; and we will be forever influenced by the way he lived his life. He is preceded in death by, parents, Wilbur and Edna Richardson and Son-in-law, Lonnie Beal.

Survived by, wife, Regena Richardson; Daughters, Sheena Beal of Powell and Jeana Daniel (Stephen) of Dandridge; sister, Elizabeth “Sissie” (Bill) Shepard; grandchildren, Isaac Beal, Jessica Etheridge, Ryan Daniel, Skyler Daniel, Ashton Byrne; great grandchildren, Cooper Etheridge, Elle Etheridge, Noe Jean Etheridge, Charlize Daniel, Amos Daniel and Marley Jean Byrne. Several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family will have a funeral service at Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Friday, January 4th at 5:30pm with the visitation to follow. Rev. Richardson’s interment will be held at the Bells Campground Cemetery on Saturday, January 5th at 2:00pm with the Rev. Thomas Sweet officiating. www.holleygamble.com

