Obituaries

Iris Ryan Thompson, Petros

Mrs. Iris Ryan Thompson, age 81 of Petros passed away Thursday, January 3, 2019 Life Care Center of Morgan County with her family by her side. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Petros. Miss Iris was retired from Morgan County Headstart after 48 years of faithful service

She was preceded in death by her husband: Billy Thompson.

Two daughters: Debbie Faye Thompson and Teresa Lowe.

Her parents: Herbert and Reba Ryan.

One brother: Carnet Ryan.

And her In-laws: Roy and Gladys Thompson.

She is survived by one daughter: Kathy Bunch of Oak Ridge.
Four grandchildren: Amy and Jason Russell of Wartburg, Josh and Cynthia Lowe of Clinton, Chris Byrge of Nashville, and Boone Davidson and Megan Basler of Wartburg.

Nine great grandchildren: Mahala Russell, Justin Pearson, Jaron Russell, Kateri Russell, Madison Birmingham, Hayden Byrge, Blake Lowe, and Bethany Lowe.

One brother and sister-in-law: Ray and Mary Ryan of Oliver Springs.

One sister: Greta Ryan and Tommy Pennycuff of Wartburg.

One sister-in-law: Shirley Ryan also of Wartburg.

Along with several nieces and nephews as well as many friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Saturday January 5, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM. Graveside services will be Sunday afternoon at 3:00 PM in Morgan Memorial Gardens.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, honored to be serving the Thompson family.Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

