Rockwood Football Awards Banquet

The annual Rockwood High School Football Awards Banquet will be held Thursday evening, January 10th, this year and you are invited. The location is at The Rockwood First Baptist Church Family Life Center, and tickets are $8 in advance, two for $15 or you can wait and get one at the door, but the price will be $10 each. WVLT News Anchor Alan Williams will be the guest speaker for the evening. Dinner starts at 6pm and the awards ceremony will be after Williams addresses the audience. Awards will be given to the team and the cheerleaders will receive recognition also. For information and assistance with ticket purchases, please call Maurice or Eddie Grief at 354-9857 or by cell at 924-3377.

