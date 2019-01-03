Obituaries

Barbara “Barb” Mead Smith, Rockwood

Barbara “Barb” Mead Smith, age 83 a current resident of Johnson City, TN. formerly of Rockwood, passed away Sunday, December 30, 2018 at NHC Healthcare in Johnson City, TN.

She was born June 17, 1935 in Malta, Montana. Barbara was a member of First Baptist Church in Rockwood, TN. Barbara taught school for 35 years and a Sunday School teacher until she moved to Johnson City in 2000 where she continued to teach Sunday School. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Smith; parents, Charles and Mamie Mead; brother, Charles Audrey Mead.

Survivors Include: Daughters: Teresa and Steve Howard of Johnson City, TN. Rhonda and Ted Lindsay of Johnson City, TN. Beverly and Tony Poole of Knoxville, TN. 5 Grandchildren: Jamie Howard Price and Blake Howard, Alex Lindsay, Mary Beth Poole Strobel and Leigh Ann Poole Foster 4 Great-Grandchildren

Family will receive friends Thursday, January 3, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at First Baptist Church in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 6:00pm with Rev. Mike Pelham and Bro Ben McNees officiating. Internment and graveside service will be held Friday, January 4, 2019 at 12:00 noon in Oak Grove Cemetery. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Barbara “Barb” Mead Smith.

