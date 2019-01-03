Obituaries

Florence Geraldine Schramm

Florence Geraldine Schramm, age 80 passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, December 30, 2018 after a long illness.

Florence was born in Teaneck, New Jersey and raised as a young girl in Pearl River, New York. Florence and Ron raised their family in Hillsdale, New Jersey. Florence later moved to Tennessee with Ron in retirement.

Florence was predeceased in death by her parents, Florence and John Urso and her family who lovingly raised Florence, her Maternal Grandmother, Mary Bonomolo, and her Maternal Aunts, Angelina Ambrose and Rosalie Ferrari. Florence was also predeceased by her cousin, Joseph Ambrose, who she considered her brother, and his wife Norma.

Florence is survived by her husband, Ronald of 62 years; son, David Schramm, wife, Brenda, and granddaughter, Pearl of Bennington, VT; daughter Kristin Schramm, partner Gary Oaks, grandson, Kristopher Schramm, of Heiskell, TN, granddaughters, Kaitlyn Nastro of Newton, NJ and Jessica Nastro of Scranton, PA ; daughter Robyn Worley, husband, Spencer of Powell, TN; granddaughter April Worley, grandson, Shane Worley, great granddaughters, Allison and Arriona Worley of Powell, TN; Cousin Mary Louise Fadnek, husband, Richard, and Cousins, Michael Fadnek and Ryan Fadnek, wife Michelle and daughter, Madison, of Powell, TN; Patricia Beckmann, Joseph and Rye Ambrose, and many other cousins.

Florence loved reading her bible, spending time with Ron and her family, and spending time with her flowers and plants. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Therese Catholic Church in Clinton, TN.

The family will receive friends Friday, January 4th, 2018 from 1-3 pm at St. Therese Catholic Church with a Rosary to follow at 3 pm. Funeral mass will be on Saturday, January 5th at 11am at St. Therese Catholic Church, Clinton, TN, with a graveside service at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens following. www.holleygamble.com

