Obituaries

Misty Dawn Pride, Oliver Springs

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Misty Dawn Pride, age 43 of Oliver Springs, TN gained her angel wings in December 27, 2018 at 7:58 pm.

She was an amazing daughter, sister, and mother. A wonderful friend to many and touched the lives of all she came into contact with. Misty was a CDC teacher at Norwood Elementary School. Her strong desire to become a CDC teacher came from the powerful love she had for her cousin, Heather. Misty loved her job, her co-workers, and adored her students so much.

Misty Pride was born on October 11, 1975. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, William Pride Sr. and Betty Pride; father, Mical Bowling; uncle, Tim Pride; cousins, Stevie Keathley and Scottie Pride; Also, Scott Crisp and Vicki Collins.

Misty is survived by her mother, Terri Pride Adkins; brothers, Danny Pride and his fiancé, Holly Saunders and Scott Bowling; sisters, Christy Collins and Sandy Reynolds.

Misty is also survived by her children, Maggie, Addison, and Mical Pride, Starr and Jasmine Marsh, and Joey and Carl Roach; her granddaughter, Belle “her moonpie” that captured her heart; nieces and nephews, Makayla, Matthew, and Sylas Pride, Barbara, Aaron, Michaela and Milina Bowling, Lee and Adam Pointer and Emily; special friends, Kendri Strickland and Jerry and Theresa West. Also many special aunts, uncles, and friends that were dear to her heart.

Misty was a very strong woman and a true fighter who will be dearly missed by so many.

Receiving of friends will be from 6-8 pm on Friday, January 4, 2019 at Kellytown Baptist Church Activities Building. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

