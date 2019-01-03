Featured

Family Escapes After Kitchen Fire Spreads to Attic

Photo by Tom Scott

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (January 3, 2019) – Just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, the Oak Ridge Fire Department responded to a reported kitchen fire at a home on Bunker Lane.

The occupants said they were cooking on the stove when a pan of grease caught fire. They were able to slow the spread of the fire with an extinguisher, but flames quickly extended through the stove hood and into the attic.

All family members inside the home at the time of the fire, including two children under the age of six, were able to escape safely. Anderson County EMS transported one adult male to Parkwest Medical Center to be evaluated for smoke inhalation.

Wade Slack, Oak Ridge Fire Department. Photo by Tom Scott

Firefighters were on the scene until approximately 11:45 p.m. The home sustained moderate damage in the kitchen and attic areas. The American Red Cross of East Tennessee responded to provide temporary housing. i

