Paul Eddie Hayes, Caryville

Paul Eddie Hayes, age 87 of Caryville, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, December 31, 2018 at his residence. Paul was born June 20, 1931 in Pioneer, Tennessee to the late Sherman and Maude Ford Hayes. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church. He loved Jesus and his family, especially his grandkids. Paul was the Vice President of Open Arms Ministry. Paul served in the US Army. He enjoyed fishing, woodwork, spending time with family and friends. Paul never met a stranger. In addition to his parents, Paul is preceded in death by his brothers: Earl, Eugene, Leon, Ernest, and Walter Hayes, and sisters: Beatrice Sexton, Lois Baker, Pauline Menis, and Kathline Cormila, Faye Walpole, Virgie Waggan, and Edna Boggs.

Survivors

Wife Anna Leonard Hayes of Caryville

Son Walter Hayes and Cindy of Caryville

Daughter Tarcy Long and Rev. Henry Long of Vasper

Grandchildren Josh Hayes, Brittany Hayes, Brandon Bowman, and April Carr

Great Grandchildren Jaelyn Hayes, Kaysin Hayes, and Skylar Carr

Visitation: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 6:00 PM, Wednesday, January 2, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tommy Reese, and Pastor Tony McAfee officiating.

Family and friends will meet on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home at 10:15 AM to go in procession to the New Vasper Cemetery in Caryville for an 11:00 AM interment.

