Norman I. Riter, Harriman

Norman I. Riter, 90, a long-time resident of Harriman, TN, passed away on December 30, 2018. He was born in Belmont, WI to Grace and W. Merle Riter on December 12, 1928. He graduated from Belmont High School where he played six-man football and was known for his drawings. He served in the Army during the Korean War for two years and upon returning pursued a life-long career in mechanics. On July 14, 1960, Norman married Mary A. Rolo from Antigo, WI and began a family in New Port Richey, FL. They moved to Harriman in 1973 were they have had a long and happy life. He was a good man, who loved Jesus and always had a ready smile and a joke.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Wesley Riter of Virginia Beach, VI and sister Darlene Wilson of Platteville, WI. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary; children, Ruth Riter of Atlanta, GA, Bill (Michelle) Riter of Katy, TX, Jim (Deanna) Riter of Hanson, KY, and Beth (Greg) Krepps of Lenoir City, TN; grandchildren Mike (Jordan) Riter of Harriman, Matt (Sarah) Riter of Rockwood, Zach (Alix) Riter of Harriman, Jonathan and Christa Riter of Katy, TX, and David and Erich Krepps of Lenoir City, and nine great-grandchildren. He was a member of River Gate Church and served in the Healing Rooms of Roane County that formally met in the Flea World, Rockwood. He founded the Roane County Christian Men’s Prayer Breakfast that met at Shoney’s for many years. Norman loved people and sharing the Good News. After retiring, he began making small, wooden crosses and always had a couple in his pocket to share. Over the years and through a number of band saws, he made over 90,000 crosses that have made their way around the world through various local missionaries.

Norman’s family extends our heart-felt thanks to his caretaker Debbie McGinnis, the wonderful nurses and therapists at Amedisys Home Health, and caretakers at Best Home Health Care of Kingston.

The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston on Friday, January 4, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. and a Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 7 p.m., Pastor David Barkley, Officiant. A private interment will be held at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston is serving the Riter Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

