Missing Wartburg Teen Found in Dyersburg Safe
Wartburg Police Department
26 mins ·
PRESS RELEASE
TODAY’S DATE: 12/31/2018
DATE/TIME OF EVENT/INCIDENT: 12/31/18 3:53PM
EVENT/INCIDENT: Missing Juvenile Found
SUMMARY:
The City of Wartburg Police Department has been working non-stop in conjunction with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation alongside with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the case of 14-year-old missing juvenile Bridgett Gordon. On this date 12/31/2018 at 1500 hrs. Bridgett has been located in Dyersburg TN and she is safe. At this time, we have officers in route to Dyersburg to bring her back home. More information will be released after her return.
The Wartburg Police Department would like to thank the community and all other agencies for their assistance and cooperation in this matter.
CONTACT: Captain Michael Cox