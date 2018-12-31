Community

Try Tai Chi at the Senior Center for a Healthier New Year

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (December 31, 2018) – The Tennessee branch of the Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA will hold an open house at the Oak Ridge Senior Center on Friday, January 4, in advance of new beginner classes starting on Monday, January 7, 2019.

The class will meet on Mondays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The January 4th open house will begin at the same time. A donation of $2 per class is suggested, but not required. New students, age 50 and older, can join at any time.

Program organizers say the gentle motions of Tai Chi offer health benefits for all ages, but the practice often appeals to seniors looking for ways to improve strength, endurance, flexibility, and balance. Tai Chi is low-impact, exercising the skeleton, joints, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and all connective tissue, with very low risk of injury.

The Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA, a charitable organization, has been a part of the East Tennessee community for more than 30 years.

For questions about the Tai Chi class or other programs offered through the Oak Ridge Senior Center, please call (865) 425-3999.

