Mrs. Dorine Hicks Devaney, 76

Mrs. Dorine Hicks Devaney, age 76 of Roane County, passed away Friday December 28, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She retired from Roane County Schools after more than twenty years of service at Dyllis and Oliver Springs Elementary Schools. Mrs. Devaney was a proud educator who loved her students, many of which she kept in touch with over the years.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Jimmie Devaney.

Her parents: Tillmon and Marjorie Atkinson Hicks.

One brother: Wilford Hicks.

And her sister: Doris Lawson.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Dwight and Carla Devaney, and Doug and Laura Devaney.

Eleven grandchildren: Maggie, Hannah and her husband Jake Holmes, Jessee, James, Samuel, Courteney, Chloe, Tillmon, Addyson, Cole, and Halie.

Two brothers: Kenneth and William Hicks.

Along with several nieces, nephews, friends and loved one.

The family will receive friends Tuesday January 1, 2019 at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with Bro. Rodney Burnette and Bro. Glenn Leffew officiating. Graveside services will be Wednesday morning at 11:00 AM in Roane Memorial Gardens.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Devaney family. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.davisfuneralhomes.com. S

