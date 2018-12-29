Featured

Chuck’s Deli in Harriman receives damage due to Fire

A fire on Friday night damages Chuck’s Deli in Harriman. (Photo courtesy Julie Ann Sandifer)



A fire at popular Chuck’s Deli in Harriman sent the Harriman, Rockwood, and Kingston fire departments, to an all alarm fire at the Deli in downtown. The Harriman police arrived at the scene first and was able to make sure everyone in the upstairs apartments were out, however two men ages 40, and 70 were treated for smoke inhalation, with the elder gentleman being taken to the hospital where he remained early this afternoon (Saturday). The 40-year-old was treated at the scene but not taken to the hospital. A family dog did however succumb to the smoke inhalation.

Heavy smoke from a fire at Chuck’s Deli in Harriman. (Photo Courtesy Frankie Hawn)

Fire Chief, Brad Daniels tells us their units arrived shortly before 10 PM and saw heavy smoke and found fire in the restaurant portion of the building. After making entry, most of the damage was seen in the restaurant, however the fire did make it to one of the apartments upstairs. The apartment did receive some minor damage due to the fire, however, most of the upstairs did receive smoke and water damage.

Chief Daniels told us no exterior damage was noted and the fire never made it through the roof, mostly due to the quick response and fast attack on the fire. Chief Daniels said the investigation is ongoing. At the time of this update, it was undetermined as to what caused the fire. The good news was there were no injuries to any of the fire department personnel, some 30 from Harriman, Rockwood, Kingston, and other agencies who assisted. Chief Daniels wanted to say, “thanks to all who helped us fight this fire because that is what made a difference. Also, thanks to the Harriman Police Department men and women”.

We will update you as other information comes in on the Friday evening fire at Chucks Deli in Harriman.

