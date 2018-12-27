Obituaries

Stella Jo Goodwin﻿, Harriman

Stella Jo Goodwin, age 95, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Christmas Day 2018.

Stella was born on February 25, 1923. She loved to tell people that she was raised a coal miner’s daughter in Fondee, Kentucky. At the age of 16, her family moved to the Marlow Community and she spent the rest of her life in this area. She was a member of Big Emory Baptist Church where she sung in the choir and was part of the Joy Bells Group. Her family describes her as a hardworking, wonderful mother with a sense of humor. She often told stories about her being a waitress in Oak Ridge. She was the first Waitress hired at The Guest House which is now known as The Alexander Inn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mamie Compton; husband, Roy J. Goodwin; and ex-husband, Maynard L. Brock.

Survivors include her children, Tommy Joe Compton of Marlow, Henry Brock and wife Shirley of Dutch Valley, Gaye Ours and husband Brian of Harriman; 3 grandchildren and a multitude of great and great-great grandchildren; “adopted daughter,” Rita Brock; special caregiver, Kathy Pickard; along with many special nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family would like to thank the Amedysis Hospice Nurses, Jenny and Brandi and also the staff at Keystone Elder Care for their love and care.

Visitation will be from 12:30-2 pm on Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral will begin at 2 pm with Pastor Neil Crass officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Poplar Creek Cemetery in Marlow.

