Obituaries

Amanda Marie King, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Amanda Marie King age 36 of Clinton, TN, born May 21, 1982 passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 20, 2018 at her home. She was of the Baptist faith. Amanda was a loving and caring person and would do anything to help anyone. She was a loving mother to her son Chantz. Her favorite quote was “Everything happens for a reason”.

Amanda is preceded in death by her Papaw, Paul Eugene King; Mamaw, Edith Elliott; Aunt Tammy Thompson (Elliott).

Amanda is survived by her Dad, Paul Eugene King Jr; Momma, Teresa Light; son, Chantz King; Sister, Christy Cottrill. Brother, Shaun King; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Amanda’s family will receive her friends from 6:00pm – 8:00pm with her celebration of life following at 8:00pm on Thursday, December 27, 2018 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Rev. Larry Rosenbalm officiating. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged Funeral Announcement