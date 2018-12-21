Uncategorized

Richard “Alan” Ledford, Powell

Posted on by in Uncategorized with

Richard “Alan” Ledford, age 82 of Powell passed away on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center. Alan graduated from Lakeview High School in Lakeview, Georgia in 1955 and later graduated from the University of Tennessee. He retired from TVA after 28 years of service as an electrical engineer. He was a veteran of the United States Army, a member of the Open Door Assembly of God, and a member of the Electrical Engineer Association. Throughout his life he loved to travel, was an avid fisherman, and most of all loved spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Ledford and Juanita Knox; first wife of 40 years, Peggy Ledford; son, Richard Ledford; step daughter, Valerie Anthony.

He is survived by:

Loving wife of 20 years…. Nancy Ledford

Son…………………. Robert Ledford & wife Gwen

Grandchildren…… Jeremy & Christopher Ledford

Brother……………….. Dale Ledford wife Adele

Sisters………………….. Loretta Leonard & husband Eddie

Phylis Styron

Brother-in-laws…. Charles Rhyne

Allen Rhyne and wife Joan

David Rhyne and wife Lisa Rhyne

Sister-in-laws………….. Joyce and husband Sael Abdulhadi

Juanita and husband David Storey

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 12:00-1:00 pm, Sunday, December 23, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to follow in the chapel. His graveside will immediately follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

